The McMinnville Public Library is sponsoring an “American Girls Craft Party” at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Carnegie Room at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Guests can dress up in historical era outfits and bring a doll or stuffed animal. Admission is free.



For more information, contact Samantha Geary at 503-435-5559 or samantha.geary@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.