The Farmhouse Show at Yamhill County Fairgrounds

Yamhill County Fairgrounds will be hosting "The Farmhouse Show"! Come find exciting treasures for the home & garden, handmade, vintage, upcycled and antiques! Preview night is Wednesday, April 5 from 4-8pm; cost is $10. Free admittance nights are Thursday and Friday, April 6 and 7 from 4pm to 8pm, and Saturday, April 8 from 10am to 4pm.



Located at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds, 2070 Lafayette Ave. in McMinnville. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1308367775918384/