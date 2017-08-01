The David Gerald Band at Linfield

The David Gerald Band will play Detroit blues Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, on the Linfield Green at Linfield Avenue and Founder’s Way. The show is part of the McMinnville Parks & Recreation Department’s annual summer concert series, held from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15, except July 25.



For more information, visit www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/parksrec/page/33rd-annual-free-summer-concert-series.