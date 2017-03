Pacifica Senior Living McMinnville is hosting a “Spring Cleaning Yard Sale” to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the senior living community, 320 S.W. Hill Road.



For more information, contact Ashley Rice at 503-472-3509 or crd.mcminnville@pacificaseniorliving.com.