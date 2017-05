The Calvary Chapel McMinnville Youth Group is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3, at the chapel, 1825 N.W. Second St. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children. A silent auction will be held. Proceeds benefit the youth group.



For more information, contact Wess Root at 503-472-4245 or wessroot@calvarymac.com.