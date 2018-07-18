Space Camp
Jul 18, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pmLocation: Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum
The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum is holding “Incredible Edibles in Space,” a program for children ages 7-13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the museum, 500 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. Children will learn all about the wonders of food in space as they build a solar oven. The day camp costs $50 or $40 for members.
For more information, visit http://www.evergreenmuseum.org/events?eventTitle=amazing-aerospace-summer-camps--1523918005--340, or call Grace Clabaugh at 503-687-2445.