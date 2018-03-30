See Ya Later Basketball Camp

Mar 30, 2018 - Mar 31, 2018 Grades first through fourth will run from 9 a.m. to noon and grades fifth through eighth from 1 to 5 p.m.

Basketball camp: The See Ya Later Spring Break Basketball Camp will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 30 and 31, at the Ted Wilson Gymnasium, Linfield College. Grades first through fourth will run from 9 a.m. to noon and grades fifth through eighth from 1 to 5 p.m. Students will learn basketball fundamentals, team strategies and ball-handling skills. The camp is limited to 200 participants. Registration fee is $30. Scholarships are available. For more information, contact Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730 or info@seeyalater.org or visit www.seeyalater.org.