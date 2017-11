Parkland Village Retirement Community will host a “Season of Giving Toy Drive” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the community, 3121 N.E. Cumulus Ave., McMinnville. New, unwrapped toys will be collected for families served by Henderson House. Holiday refreshments will be available.



For more information, call 503-435-1499 or visit www.ParklandVillageRetirement.com.