Roaring ’20s

Roaring ’20s: A 1920s-themed “Speakeasy” night with food, wine and beer, live jazz and a casino will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. Admission is $75. The event is sponsored by Rotary Club of McMinnville and the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation.

For more information, contact tsmi@citizensebank.com or 971-257-7259.