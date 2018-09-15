Quilt Show

The Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is hosting “Treasures in the Attic” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. More than 120 quilts will be on display, along with items from vintage and collectible vendors and a vintage market. The event includes an appraisal fair; there is a $5 fee requested for each appraisal. There will be live music and food. Admission is $5.

For more information, contact Raylinda Price at 503-472-2842.