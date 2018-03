Mar 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The annual “Pints for Paws” fundraiser to benefit Homeward Bound Pets will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at Golden Valley Brewery. For every pint of beer purchased during the event, $1 will be donated to the shelter.

For more information, call Homeward Bound at 503-472-0341.