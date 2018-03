Mar 10, 2018 8:00 am - 11:30 am

Pancake breakfast: Calvary Chapel McMinnville Youth Group will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 10, in the fellowship hall at the church, 1825 N.W. Second St., McMinnville. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. Proceeds benefit Calvary Chapel Mac Youth Group events. For more information, contact Wess Root at 503-857-5302.