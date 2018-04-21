Outdoor Earth Day Activities

A family-friendly Earth Day event, including hikes, wildlife center and pond exploration, activities and a special native bee presentation is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Miller Woods, 15580 Orchard View Road, McMinnville. The educational event is free and open to all ages. Native plants will be available for purchase.



For more information, contact Mary King at 503-472-6403 or info@yamhilllswcd.org.