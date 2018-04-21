Calendar

Outdoor Earth Day Activities

Apr 21, 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location: Miller Woods
Map: 15580 Orchard View Road

A family-friendly Earth Day event, including hikes, wildlife center and pond exploration, activities and a special native bee presentation is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Miller Woods, 15580 Orchard View Road, McMinnville. The educational event is free and open to all ages. Native plants will be available for purchase. 

For more information, contact Mary King at 503-472-6403 or info@yamhilllswcd.org.

The educational event is free and open to all ages. Native plants will be available for purchase. 

Miller Woods
Miller Woods 15580 15580 Orchard View Road
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS