The Yamhill County Historical Society is holding a celebration in honor of Oregon’s birthday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Miller Museum, 605 Market St., Lafayette. The celebration will include exhibits showcasing pioneer life, a 3D pictorial adventure, and birthday cake and punch. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Raylinda Price at 503-472-2842 or events@yamhillcountyhistory.org