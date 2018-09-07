Oregon Brews and BBQs is set for 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot, 400 N.E. Baker St., McMinnville. Admission is $12 or $5 for ages 12-20 and designated drivers. The event, a fundraiser for St. James Catholic School and the GhanaHope Foundation, features craft beer from more than 35 breweries, vendors offering barbecue and other foods, and live music.



For more information, visit oregonbrewsandbbqs.com or e-mail oregonbrewsandbbqs@gmail.com.