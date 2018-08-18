The Yamhill County Historical Society will hold its annual old-time Harvest Fest, featuring antique farming equipment and demonstrations, vendors, music, food and children’s activities, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and 19, at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville.



Admission is $8 for adults and free for children younger than 12. For more information, contact Raylinda Price at 503-472-2842 or events@yamhillcountyhistory.org.