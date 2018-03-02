Mar 2, 2018 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Native Plant Sale

FRIDAY, MARCH 2



Plant sale: The Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District’s annual Native Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. More than 70 species of native trees, shrubs and understory plants will be available for purchase, along with books, bird boxes and T-shirts. Experts will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, contact Mary King at 503-472-6403 or mary@yamhillswcd.org.