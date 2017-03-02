Calendar

Native Plant Sale

Mar 2, 2017 - Mar 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Location: Yamhill Valley Heritage Center
Map: 11275 S.W. Durham Lane

The Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District’s annual Native Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. The sale benefits the Miller Woods Educational Center.

For more information, call Julie Lorenzen at 503-472-6403

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center
