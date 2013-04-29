MONTHLY MEETINGS SCHEDULE

A number of groups do not meet on holidays, in summer months or other dates. Please call ahead to confirm meeting date.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Working Draft Writer’s Workshop: 7 p.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Information: Caroline O’Brien, obriencarolinem@gmail.com.

Zero Waste McMinnville: 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Information: www.zerowastemac.com.

McMinnville Garden Club: 9:30 a.m. to noon, activity room, Manor at Hillside Retirement Community, 900 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Meeting at 10, speaker at 11. Information: www.mcminnvillegardenclub.org.

Meaningful Movies: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. Donations of food or money will be accepted to support those in need. For more information, contact Liz Marlia-Stein at 971-241-1258 or lizmarliastein@gmail.com.

Ongoing Grief Support Group: 2 to 3:30 p.m., McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane. Information: Julia Jakubowski, 503-472-9685, jjakubow@lhs.org.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

American Legion Auxiliary: 6 p.m. American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic Ave., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-2218.

Shrine Club: 6 p.m. Information and location: John Heston at 503-472-1480.

Republican Party: 7 p.m., McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St. Information: Call 503-583-1665 or e-mail yamhillrepublicans@gmail.com.

Caregivers’ Support: 3 p.m., health care center, Hillside Terrace, 440 N.W. Hillside Park Way, McMinnville. Information: Shanena Perez, 503-472-9534.

Women in Business: 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Contact for location and reservations: 503-472-6196 or www.mcminnville.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Alzheimer’s Support: 6 p.m., Pacifica McMinnville Senior Living, 320 S.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Information: Ashley Rice, 503-472-3509.

Ministerial Fellowship: noon, for Christian clergy. Location and information: the Rev. John David Hicks, coordinator, 503-472-2220.

Teen LGBTQ: 6 p.m. Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Information: kris.lutsock@ci.mcminnville.or.us.

American Legion Post #21: 6:30 p.m. American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic Ave., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-2218.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Caregiver Support: 1:30-3 p.m., Providence Medical Center, 1001 Providence Drive, Newberg. For caregivers of older adults. Information: 503-537-1549 or jill.smith2@providence.org.

Mac Spinners: 6 p.m., Oregon Knitting Co., 309 N.E. Baker St., McMinnville. Information: Carol, 503-876-2152, suzukawa@embarqmail.com.

Caregiver Support: 1:30-3 p.m., Providence Medical Center, 1001 Providence Drive, Newberg. For caregivers of older adults. Information: 503-537-1549 or jill.smith2@providence.org.

Yamhill County Democrats: 5:45 p.m. no-host dinner, 6:30 p.m. meeting. Group meets at Golden Valley Brewery in McMinnville in odd-numbered months and at La Sierra Mexican Grill in Dundee in even-numbered months. Information: 503-801-3070, chair@ycdemocrats.org or www.ycdemocrats.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

Veterans’ Caregivers: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., upstairs at Willamina VFW, 771 N.E. Main St. Information: Rita Perry-LaChance, 503-879-5550, or Beth Gains, 541-810-0986.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

Young Professionals: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Location and information: www.ypofyamhillvalley.com.

Together Works: 7 p.m., Fireside Room, First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville. LGBT and allies. Information: Michael Vincent, 971-237-8006.

Arts Alliance: 7 p.m. board meeting, Currents Gallery, 532 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Meetings open to the public. Information: www.artsallianceyamhillco.org.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

AMVETS Post No. 1993: 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-2218.

Dundee Community Committee: 7 p.m., Dundee City Hall, 401 Trade St. Information: Matt 503-889-6379.

Military Women: 11:30 a.m., American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. No-host luncheon for veterans and women currently serving in the military. Information: 503-474-1905 or beaznews@frontier.com.

Newberg Rifle and Pistol Club: 7 p.m. business meeting, Gibbs Community Center and shooting range, 15955 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg. Information: Donna King, 503-538-4309, www.nrpc.net.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Cultural Coalition: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Location and information: Deb Broocks, 503-662-3316 or broocksburgh@yahoo.com.

American Legion Riders: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Veterans motorcycle group. Information: 503-435-2218.

Intercambio/Language Exchange: 7 p.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library. 225 N.W. Adams St.. An informal meeting to practice speaking Spanish or English. Information: Courtney Terry, 503-435-5554