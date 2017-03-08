Montessori Fundraiser

The McMinnville Montessori School presents “A Perfect Pairing: Fundraiser to Support the McMinnville Montessori School” with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m. and Winemaker’s Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Nick’s Italian Café, 521 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Admission to the silent auction is free. Winemaker’s dinner cost $90 each person. Raffle tickets for mixed cases of wine worth more than $400 are on sale until the day of the event for $5 each or 6 for $25. For more information, contact the school at 503-434-5081 or learning@mcminnvillemontessori.com.