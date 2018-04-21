



Micro-festival: The city of McMinnville is hosting “Lunch on Alpine,” a celebration of the opening of McMinnville’s new festival street, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 27, on Seventh and Alpine streets, McMinnville. The event will include food trucks, entertainment, vendors and a street dedication.

For more information, contact Heather Hadley Blank at 503-434-7499 or heather@mcminnvillebusiness.com