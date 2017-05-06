McMinnville Young Life Bark Dust Fundraiser

May 6, 2017 Location: McMinnville



Get bark dust and support a great cause at the same time! McMinnville Young Life is holding a "Bark Dust Fundraiser" on Saturday, May 6. All proceeds go towards helping kids in McMinnville with the cost of attending Young Life Camp. If you choose to purchase the option to have your bark spread, a team of YoungLife adults and students will come to your house and spread your bark for you!



Pricing:

3yds (delivered)..........$150

3yds (delivered & spread)..........$200

1 unit (delivered)..........$275

1 unit (delivered & spread)..........$450



For more information, please call 971-241-8798 or email kelly.rilee@gmail.com.