McMinnville Public Library Family Movie Night

The McMinnville Public Library will show a family movie on the big screen at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the Carnegie Room, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Admission is free. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For the movie title, contact the Children’s Room at 503-435-5559 a week prior to the showing.



For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.