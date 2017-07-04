McMinnville Fireworks

The “Celebrate in Mac: July 4th Spectacular” will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, 500 Northeast Captain Michael King Smith Way. The event includes food vendors, merchant booths, a farmers market, beer tent, and fireworks beginning about 9:30 p.m. Museum admission for this occasion will be $5.



For more information, visit mcminnville.org/july-4th/.