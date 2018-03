Legion Dinner

FRIDAY, MARCH 16



Legion dinner: The American Legion Auxiliary’s annual St. Patrick’s Dinner is set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 16, at American Legion Post 21, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. The menu includes corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, soda bread and dessert. Cost is $10. A meat raffle will be held.

For more information, call the Legion at 503-435-2218.