The annual Koncert for Kids is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Doug Anderson Auditorium, McMinnville High School, 615 N.E. 15th St. Musicians include Michael Allen Harrison, We Three (Humlie Trio), Vintage Voices and the Mac High Twilighters. Tickets are available for purchase at the McMinnville Community Center. Adult tickets are $20 and $10 for students. Proceeds benefit McMinnville Parks & Recreation’s Kids in Koncert music enrichment program.



For more information, contact Kathleen Bernards at 503-472-2179 or k.bernards@bernardsandassociates.com.