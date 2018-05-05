Calendar

Installation Seminar Series Rickreall

May 5, 2018 9:30 am
9:30 a.m. paving stone installation
10:30 a.m. fire pit installation

Location: Western Interlock Rickreall
Map: 10095 Rickreall Rd

Taking the HARD out of hardscaping! Our seminars are developed especially for homeowners, explaining the process in language you can understand. One of our certified experts will equip you with the knowledge you need to install the hardscape you want all by yourself. 

All of our seminars are FREE and open to the public. No registration necessary. For more information, click here.

