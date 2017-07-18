Hops for Henderson House Fundraiser

Hops for Henderson House, a raffle and silent auction, will be held from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Golden Valley Brewery, 980 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville. A beach trip valued at $450 will be raffled. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available now. Ticket holders need not be present to win. Four silent auctions will feature wine, gift certificates, gift baskets, K-9 meet and greets and artwork by a survivor.



For more information, visit hendersonhouse.org or contact Brandy McIntosh at 503-472-0244 or bmcintosh@hendersonhouse.org.