Homelessness support:

Piecing Community Together, an event designed to bring together those impacted by homelessness with the larger community, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second St. Music and a free taco salad dinner will be provided. There will be a special arts project to work on. For more information, contact Elise Hui at 503-883-4318 or ehui@hayc.org.

