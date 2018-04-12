Apr 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Homelessness support: Piecing Community Together, an event designed to bring together those impacted by homelessness with the larger community, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second St. Live music will be presented by Howie Harkema and Chelsey Williams and a free dinner will be provided by Church on the Hill. There will be a special arts project to work on. <br> For more information, contact Elise Hui at 503-883-4318 or ehui@hayc.org.