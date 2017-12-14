Homelessness Support

Piecing Community Together, an event designed to bring together those impacted by homelessness with the larger community, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second St. A free turkey dinner will be served. There will be a special arts project to work on as well as live music from the Humlie School of Music.



For more information, contact Elise Hui at 503-883-4318 or ehui@hayc.org.