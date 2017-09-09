Heroes run

Sep 9, 2017 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Hosted by the See Ya Later Foundation, the Champion Run for Heroes will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, beginning with a 7 a.m. check-in at the Falls Event Center at the Evergreen Museum campus. Activities include a 5K run/walk and a 10K run, both starting at 8 a.m., a half-mile run for children and a KidsZone. Prizes will be awarded. The event recognizes local heroes, the McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Entry fees are $30 for presold tickets, $35 day of race, $5 for kids’ run and/or KidsZone. For more information, contact Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730 or visit www.seeyalater.org/5k-runwalk.