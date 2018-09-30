Golf Fundraiser

The 19th annual Backwards Open golf tournament to benefit the Special Olympics is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Bayou Golf Club, 9301 S.W. Bayou Drive, McMinnville. The tournament costs $35 and includes lunch at the Mac Club. Hole sponsorships are available for $25. Raffle tickets are available with the donation of two cans of food. For more information or to register, call Teri Richards at 503-472-2482.