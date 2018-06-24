Garden Tour and Faire
The McMinnville Garden Club’s 2018 Garden Tour and Faire is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24. The tour will be held at five private gardens in McMinnville. The sale will be held at Third and Cowls streets, McMinnville. The faire is free admission and vendors with garden themed items will be featured.
The tour is $10. For more information, contact Marlene Peterson at 541-784-5089 or jessicapetersen1949@hotmail.com.