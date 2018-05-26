Garden Class

May 26th



Garden class: The McMinnville Community Garden is holding a class on raised bed organic gardening at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at 325 N.E. Burnett Road. It is part of a series of hourlong classes presented by OSU Master Gardeners Linda Mason and Alan Wenner. Topics include the benefits and pitfalls of organic gardening, preparation of soil, watering, pest control and harvesting. Each session costs $5.

For more information, contact Alan Wenner at 503-883-9226 or awenner@hotmail.com