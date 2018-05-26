Calendar

Phone: 503-883-9226
Email: awenner@hotmail.com

Garden class: The McMinnville Community Garden is holding a class on raised bed organic gardening at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at 325 N.E. Burnett Road. It is part of a series of hourlong classes presented by OSU Master Gardeners Linda Mason and Alan Wenner. Topics include the benefits and pitfalls of organic gardening, preparation of soil, watering, pest control and harvesting. Each session costs $5.
