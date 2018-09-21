Gallery Theater presents “Footloose”

Gallery Theater in McMinnville presents “Footloose” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21 and 22, with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Sept. 23, at 210 N.E. Ford St., McMinnville. The show will continue each weekend through Sept. 29. General admission is $18, or $15 for students and seniors. For more information, call the theater at 503-472-2227 or visit www.gallerytheater.org