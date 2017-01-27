Gallery Theater Presents "Calendar Girls"
Jan 27, 2017 - Feb 11, 2017
Location: Gallery Theater
Showing each weekend starting Friday, January 27 through Saturday February 11.
Call Gallery Theater at 503-472-2227 for more information on showtimes and ticket pricing.
Map: 210 NE Ford St.
Gallery Theater in McMinnville presents the comedy-drama “Calendar Girls” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 210 N.E. Ford St., McMinnville. General admission is $18, or $15 for students and seniors. Performances continue each weekend through Feb. 11.
