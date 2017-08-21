Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum Eclipse Party

The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum hosts an all-day eclipse celebration beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Admission is $5 and includes one pair of solar glasses, access to all outdoor activities as well as solar eclipse presentations in the Museum Theater. NASA Solar System ambassadors will be present to teach more about the eclipse. Food vendors plus both museum cafes will be open. The theater will live-stream the eclipse as it moves across the country.



The parking lot opens at 6 a.m. Once the lot is filled, participants will be directed to off-site parking with shuttle transportation. Service animals are welcome; leashed pets are allowed in designated areas only. For more information, e-mail publicity@evergreenmuseum.org.