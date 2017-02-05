Discussing connections

The Friends of the McMinnville Public Library will present “You’re In or You’re Out: Exploring Belonging,” with Lori Eberly, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Carnegie Room at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Eberly, an executive consultant and former social worker, will lead a discussion on the human need to connect with others. The program is part of the library’s Conversation Project, a free public discussion series. Admission is free. For more information, contact Courtney Terry at 503-435-5554 or courtney.terry@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.