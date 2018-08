Cub Scout Info

A free information session about Cub Scouts is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Scout Park behind Evergreen Aviation Museum, 500 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade may participate in hands-on activities while parents learn more about the program.



For more information, contact Shanta Frisbee at 971-413-1927 or shanta.frisbee@scouting.org.