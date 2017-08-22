Cozine cleanup

The Greater Yamhill Watershed Council, along with Linfield College Environmental Studies Department, will jointly sponsor a weed pull along the Cozine Creek at the college. The community work party, from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 22, is part of an ongoing effort to eradicate invasive English ivy and blackberry while restoring native vegetation and providing habitat for fish and wildlife. Participants meet at the Linfield Nursery Building on Cozine Way. The free event includes water and refreshments. Volunteers should bring a water bottle and dress for weather conditions, brush and mud. For more information, call Luke Westphal at 503-474-1047 or contact luke@gywc.org.