McMinnville First Baptist Church presents a free contemporary music concert with We Three at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the sanctuary of the church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. Josh, Bethany and Manny Humlie will perform on guitar, bass drums, mandolin and vocals. Admission is free. The event is part of a concert series celebrating the church’s 150th anniversary.



For more information, contact Donna Weed at 503-472-7941 or fbc@macnet.com.