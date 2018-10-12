Community Theater

Gallery Theater in McMinnville presents “The God Game” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12 and 13, with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Oct. 14, at 210 N.E. Ford St., McMinnville. The show will continue each weekend through Nov. 3. General admission is $18, or $15 for students and seniors.

For more information, call the theater at 503-472-2227 or visit www.gallerytheater.org.