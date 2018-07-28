Calendar

Community Garden

Jul 28, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Location: McMinnville Community Garden at Parkview
Map: 325 N.E. Burnett Road

The McMinnville Community Garden at Parkview is holding an open house from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 28, at 325 N.E. Burnett Road, McMinnville. Free activities include a plant clinic, garden tours, vegetable tasting, demonstrations and a silent auction. Beverages and snacks will be provided. 

For more information, contact Alan Wenner at 503-883-9226 or awenner@hotmail.com.

