COMMUNITY EVENTS

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Tween art: The McMinnville Public Library is sponsoring “Art for Tweens,” a program for kids ages 9-14, at 2 p.m., Dec. 20, in the Carnegie Room at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. A $3 advance registration is required. For more information, contact children’s services at 503-435-5559.

Pub chat: The McMinnville City Club presents its monthly Pub Chat at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Mattie’s Room at McMenamins Hotel Oregon, 310 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. David Sumner will speak about “The Roman and the Cowboys: How an Ancient Poet Still Holds Sway on Everything From Wolf Policy to the Malheur Occupation.” Admission is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. For more information, contact the club at 971-241-0153 or rsvp@maccityclub.org.

Cantata choir: The 2016 Community Christmas Cantata Choir will present “A Merry Clydesdale Christmas” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First St., McMinnville. Donations will benefit the local food bank. For more information, contact Lee Schrepel at 503-662-3926.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Science exploration: The McMinnville Public Library is sponsoring a “Science Explorers” event for children ages 6-8 from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. A $2 advance registration is required. For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

Cantata choir: The 2016 Community Christmas Cantata Choir will present “A Merry Clydesdale Christmas” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at St John Lutheran Church, 2142 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville. Donations will benefit the local food bank. For more information, contact Lee Schrepel at 503-662-3926.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Tween science: The McMinnville Public Library is sponsoring “Fem STEM for Tween Girls,” a program for girls ages 9-14 to explore science in greater depth, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in the Carnegie Room, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. A $3 advance registration is required. For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Children’s movie: The McMinnville Public Library will show a family movie on the big screen at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in the Carnegie Room, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Admission is free. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For the movie title, contact the Children’s Room at 503-435-5559 a week prior to the showing. For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

Free meal: McMinnville Covenant Church is hosting a Sunday Supper for anyone in the community needing a free meal and companionship from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at the church, 2155 N.W. Second St., McMinnville. Free transportation will be offered, with pickup locations at First Baptist Church, the public library and the Yamhill County Courthouse, all in McMinnville. For more information, call the church at 503-472-9021.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

Tween art: The McMinnville Public Library is sponsoring “Art for Tweens,” a program for kids ages 9-14, at 2 p.m., Dec. 27, in the Carnegie Room, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. A $3 advance registration is required. For more information, contact children’s services at 503-435-5559.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Craft party: The McMinnville Public Library is sponsoring a “Children’s New Year’s Eve Craft Party” at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Carnegie Room at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Guests can bring a doll or stuffed animal to make crafts for. Admission is free. For more information, contact Samantha Geary at 503-435-5559 or samantha.geary@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

Science exploration: The McMinnville Public Library is sponsoring a “Science Explorers” event for children ages 6-8 from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. A $2 advance registration is required. For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

‘Stuffie’ sleepover: The McMinnville Public Library is holding “Stuffie’s Night Out,” a sleepover for stuffed animals. Children can drop off a plush toy at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St., from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, and pick it up the next day. Their families will receive an e-mail with photographs showing the stuffed animals’ overnight adventures at the library. Participation is free. For more information, contact Samantha Geary at 503-435-5559 or samantha.geary@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Tween science: The McMinnville Public Library is sponsoring “Fem STEM for Tween Girls,” a program for girls ages 9-14 to explore science in greater depth, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in the Carnegie Room, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. A $3 advance registration is required. For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Children’s movie: The McMinnville Public Library will show a family movie on the big screen at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in the Carnegie Room, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Admission is free. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For the movie title, contact the Children’s Room at 503-435-5559 a week prior to the showing. For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Contemporary music: McMinnville First Baptist Church presents a free contemporary music concert with We Three at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the sanctuary of the church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. Josh, Bethany and Manny Humlie will perform on guitar, bass drums, mandolin and vocals. Admission is free. The event is part of a concert series celebrating the church’s 150th anniversary. For more information, contact Donna Weed at 503-472-7941 or fbc@macnet.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Children’s movie: The McMinnville Public Library will show a family movie on the big screen at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the Carnegie Room, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Admission is free. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For the movie title, contact the Children’s Room at 503-435-5559 a week prior to the showing. For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

Classical music: McMinnville First Baptist Church presents a free classical music concert with the Gould Piano Trio at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the sanctuary of the church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. Admission is free. The event is part of a concert series celebrating the church’s 150th anniversary. For more information, contact Donna Weed at 503-472-7941 or fbc@macnet.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Children’s movie: The McMinnville Public Library will show a family movie on the big screen at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the Carnegie Room, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Admission is free. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For the movie title, contact the Children’s Room at 503-435-5559 a week prior to the showing. For more information, contact Becky Pearson at 503-435-5571 or becky.pearson@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.