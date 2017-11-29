The Community Christmas Cantata Choir presents its first performance of “My Heart Longs for Christmas” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church, 2142 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville. The concert will feature a combination of contemporary and traditional styles. Lyrics will be interpreted in American Sign Language. Performances will continue in various locations throughout the county through Dec. 18. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Yamhill County Food Bank.



For more information, call Lee or Linda Schrepel at 503-662-3926 or visit www.cantatachoir.org.