Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 31



Cinnamon rolls: Pacifica Senior Living McMinnville is holding a cinnamon roll fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 320 S.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Boxes of four cinnamon rolls will be sold for $5, with proceeds benefiting the local food bank. For more information, contact Ashley Rice at 971-312-3135 or crd.mcminnville@pacificaseniorliving.com.