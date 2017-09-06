“Bird nerd” and Oregonian Noah Stryker, author of “The Thing with Feathers,” speaks at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Linfield College Nicholson Library.

Stryker became the first person to see more than half the planet’s bird population in a single, yearlong, round-the-world trip in 2015. His presentation is co-hosted by the McMinnville Library, Third Street Books and Nicholson Library. For more information, call 503-472-7786 or e-mail info@thirdstreetbooks.com.