Bingo Fundraiser

Friends of the McMinnville Senior Center are hosting a fundraising Bingo Bash from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at the center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane, McMinnville. Prizes include cash and items donated by local merchants. Bingo cards will be available for $1 each or six for $5. Pizza and beverages will be available for purchase for $1. All proceeds will go toward senior center improvements.

For more information, call 503-435-0407.