The American Legion Post 21 is holding an Air Force Breakfast Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 23, at the legion hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. The menu will include bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, French toast, fruit, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. Breakfast costs $7; free for children under age 5.



For more information or to purchase meal tickets in advance, call 503-435-2218.